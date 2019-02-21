Home States Odisha

NNKS defiant despite Odisha government's warning 

On Tuesday, the State Government had warned NNKS that it will be forced to take necessary measures if the farmers’ body persisted with their shutdown plan.

Published: 21st February 2019 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 08:49 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Daring the State Government, the Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) on Wednesday remained firm on its decision to observe a 12-hour bandh on Thursday seeking price, prestige and pension for farmers of Odisha.

NNKS president Akshya Kumar said the bandh, to be observed on Thursday, will not affect the matriculation examinations as claimed by the State Government. “Our 12-hour bandh on Thursday will not affect the matriculation examinations which are starting on Friday. This is a ploy of the Government to foil our agitation,” Kumar said.

“We have appealed to all stakeholders and the public to support the bandh which has been called for safeguarding the interest of farmers of the State,” he said. 

Kumar informed that vehicles carrying matriculation examination materials, students or guardians will not be detained during the bandh. Emergency services such as ambulance and fire fighting vehicles will also be kept out of the purview of the strike. 

Both Congress and BJP have extended their support to NNKS over the bandh call. BJP Krushak Morcha leader Surath Biswal said the demands of farmers are genuine and the State Government cannot prevent them from staging protest in a democratic manner.

Earlier in the day, DGP Dr RP Sharma expressed concerns that the shutdown might affect students ahead of the matriculation tests beginning February 22. “As many students, whose examination centres are located at far off places, will be travelling on Thursday, the road blockade will cause serious inconvenience to them. Accordingly, we have requested NNKS members to stage protest in a peaceful manner,” the DGP said.

Meanwhile, Utkal and Rama Devi universities have cancelled their examinations scheduled on Thursday in view of the bandh call. School and Mass Education Secretary Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra, however, said schools will remain open as usual. 

The Home department has asked police to take all measures to maintain law and order while all Government officials have been directed to reach office by 9.30 am on the bandh day.

