None can go hungry in Jagannath’s land:Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Lauding the ancient culture of Odisha and its deep-rooted traditional values, Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal on Wednesday said nobody can go hungry in the land of Lord Jagannath.

Speaking at the 34th annual function of Maa Mangala Residential School at Mangalpur village in Badasahi block, the Governor exhorted students to take care of their parents. He also encouraged them to pursue their goals with determination, sincerity and honesty. Prof Lal highlighted the need for skill-based higher education which can help youngsters in advancing their career.

The Governor later inaugurated ‘Sabuja Bahini’, a volunteer organisation of the school that aims at protection of forest and environment. He also went round an exhibition of the organisation. The Governor congratulated students who won medals and certificates for outstanding performance in sports, academics and extra-curricular activities. He donated `5 lakh for the development of the residential school.

In his address, former MLA Pratap Sarangi advised students to strive to become ideal citizens of the country. Secretary of school management Bhaskar Jena, Mayurbhanj Collector Vineet Bhardwaj and SP Awinash Kumar were among those who attended the programme.