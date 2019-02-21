Home States Odisha

None can go hungry in Jagannath’s land:Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal

Lauding the ancient culture of Odisha and its deep-rooted traditional  values, Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal on Wednesday said nobody can go hungry in the land of Lord Jagannath.  

Published: 21st February 2019 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal going round an exhibition of ‘Sabuja Bahini’ at Maa Mangala Residential School on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Lauding the ancient culture of Odisha and its deep-rooted traditional values, Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal on Wednesday said nobody can go hungry in the land of Lord Jagannath.  

Speaking at the 34th annual function of Maa Mangala Residential School at Mangalpur village in Badasahi block, the Governor exhorted students to take care of their parents. He also encouraged them to pursue their goals with determination, sincerity and honesty. Prof Lal highlighted the need for skill-based higher education which can help youngsters in advancing their career. 

The Governor later inaugurated ‘Sabuja Bahini’, a volunteer organisation of the school that aims at protection of forest and environment. He also went round an exhibition of the organisation. The Governor congratulated students who won medals and certificates for outstanding performance in sports, academics and extra-curricular activities. He donated `5 lakh for the development of the residential school.

In his address, former MLA Pratap Sarangi advised students to strive to become ideal citizens of the country. Secretary of school management Bhaskar Jena, Mayurbhanj Collector Vineet Bhardwaj and SP Awinash Kumar were among those who attended the programme.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp