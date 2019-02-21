Home States Odisha

Odisha lacks pace in growth, says Yogi Adityanath

The Prime Minister announced construction of a grand memorial on completion of 200 years of Paika Bidroha.

Published: 21st February 2019 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing booth level workers at Nachuni in Khurda district on Wednesday | Biswanath Swain

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA/NACHUNI: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday targeted the Naveen Patnaik Government for poor progress of the State and its refusal to implement welfare programmes of the Centre for fear of Prime Minister Narendra Modi cornering all credits.

Comparing his Government’s achievements with the BJD Government, Yogi said, “In 19 years of rule, Naveen Government has constructed only 17 lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, but the BJP Government in UP has already provided 20 lakh houses to poor people in only two years of BJP governance,” he said.

The Odisha Government is yet to meet the target of toilet construction in individual households under Swachh Bharat Mission while the Uttar Pradesh Government has constructed more than 2.6 crore toilets in two years.

In a sharp attack on Naveen for his Government’s non-cooperation with the Centre’s proposal for constructing a memorial to commemorate 200 years of Paika rebellion, the UP Chief Minister charged the BJD Government with disrespecting  freedom fighters.

“The Prime Minister announced construction of a grand memorial on completion of 200 years of Paika Bidroha. But, the Odisha Government is disrespecting freedom fighters by not providing land for the memorial. This is an insult to the freedom fighters. We should expose the Naveen Patnaik Government for insulting the freedom fighters of the State,” Yogi told a meeting of BJP workers at Nachuni in Khurda district.

Addressing booth workers of the party from two parliamentary constituencies, the firebrand leader from Uttar Pradesh exhorted the party workers to debunk the myth created by the BJD Government on the supply of `1-a-kg rice under the public distribution system.

“As the Naveen Patnaik Government is claiming credit for `1-a-kg rice, Yogi told party workers to go to the people and explain that bulk of the subsidy (`29) is being provided by the Centre while the State Government’s contribution is only `1,” he said.

Earlier, the UP CM, at a meeting in Bhawanipatna, had slammed the BJD Government for refusing to implement Modi’s health care programme Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme saying Naveen is not implementing these schemes as he feared that the Prime Minister will take all credit.

Calling upon party workers to strengthen their assigned booths, Yogi asked them to ensure re-election of Modi Government at the Centre and installation of a BJP Government in the State in the ensuing simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and Assembly.

Responding to Yogi Adityanath’s allegations, BJD spokesperson Pratap Deb said  no Government has ever constructed 20 lakh houses in just two years. The UP CM should stop making such baseless and hollow statements, Deb added.

