Home States Odisha

Odisha’s first rock garden project languishes in neglect

Odisha’s first Rock Garden project at Berhampur has fallen victim to official inertia. 

Published: 21st February 2019 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Odisha’s first Rock Garden project at Berhampur has fallen victim to official inertia. 
The pet project of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has failed to progress beyond the boundary wall stage even though the foundation stone was laid by him three years back.

The State Government, in 2015, had decided to construct Odisha’s first rock garden at Ambapua on the outskirts of the city with an objective of showcasing the glorious stone art heritage of the State. Works of sculptors and artists from across the State would have adorned the Rock Garden, which was billed to be a major tourism attraction.

Stated to be initiated by the Chief Minister himself, the facility conceptualised on the lines of the famous Rock Garden at Chandigarh, is being implemented by Berhampur Development Authority. The garden will come up over 9 acre land at an estimated cost of `13.92 crore.

The State Government had sanctioned `5.37 crore for the project. The land earmarked for the project comprises rocky patches and small natural water bodies. These natural structures add to the beauty of the garden. 

As per the plan, only solar energy would be used in the garden to create awareness on use of renewable energy sources. While the garden will be spread over 2.93 acre, the facility would also create  public spaces for hosting exhibitions, concerts and festivals. The garden will comprise an open air theatre, lake, waterfall, landscaping and public utility centres. A New Delhi based architectural firm has been entrusted with the task of preparing the detailed project report (DPR).

Its foundation stone was laid by the Chief Minister in 2016 and a boundary wall constructed with the initial funding of `60 lakh by the Government. However, no further work has been undertaken even after three years have elapsed since. 

Berhampur Development Authority secretary Sambit Routray said the DPR of the project is yet to be approved. Further construction work on the project will start after more funds are released by the Government, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp