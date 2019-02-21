Odisha’s first rock garden project languishes in neglect

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Odisha’s first Rock Garden project at Berhampur has fallen victim to official inertia.

The pet project of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has failed to progress beyond the boundary wall stage even though the foundation stone was laid by him three years back.

The State Government, in 2015, had decided to construct Odisha’s first rock garden at Ambapua on the outskirts of the city with an objective of showcasing the glorious stone art heritage of the State. Works of sculptors and artists from across the State would have adorned the Rock Garden, which was billed to be a major tourism attraction.

Stated to be initiated by the Chief Minister himself, the facility conceptualised on the lines of the famous Rock Garden at Chandigarh, is being implemented by Berhampur Development Authority. The garden will come up over 9 acre land at an estimated cost of `13.92 crore.

The State Government had sanctioned `5.37 crore for the project. The land earmarked for the project comprises rocky patches and small natural water bodies. These natural structures add to the beauty of the garden.

As per the plan, only solar energy would be used in the garden to create awareness on use of renewable energy sources. While the garden will be spread over 2.93 acre, the facility would also create public spaces for hosting exhibitions, concerts and festivals. The garden will comprise an open air theatre, lake, waterfall, landscaping and public utility centres. A New Delhi based architectural firm has been entrusted with the task of preparing the detailed project report (DPR).

Its foundation stone was laid by the Chief Minister in 2016 and a boundary wall constructed with the initial funding of `60 lakh by the Government. However, no further work has been undertaken even after three years have elapsed since.

Berhampur Development Authority secretary Sambit Routray said the DPR of the project is yet to be approved. Further construction work on the project will start after more funds are released by the Government, he said.