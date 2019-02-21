Outdoor alert systems to prevent lightning deaths in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Worried over surging deaths due to lightning, Odisha Government is gearing up to install outdoor lightning detection systems at 14 locations in the State on a pilot basis.

The outdoor warning system that gives real-time prediction of lightning about 45 minutes in advance, will be installed in 14 blocks of eight districts which are prone to lightning.

Locations identified for installation of the system are Remuna, Jaleswar and Bhogarai in Balasore district, Bhadrak and Chandabali in Bhadrak district, Keonjhar and Ghashipura in Keonjhar district, Thakurmunda and Suliapada in Mayurbhanj, Tangi-Chowdwar and Athagarh in Cuttack, Tangi in Khurda, Kodinga in Nabarangpur and Sundargarh.

Earlier, Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) had collaborated with US-based firm Earth Networks (EN) to install the lightning detection systems in the State.

Managing Director of OSDMA Bishnupada Sethi said the modern system will be installed on a pilot basis and it will be scaled up after assessing its performance and difficulties, if any.

“We already have six lightning detection sensors at different locations to cover the entire State. Though lightning warnings are available 30 minutes before the strike, it is necessary to adopt better strategy for dissemination of warning to people within a shortest possible time. The new system will provide real time information,” he said.

With a patented design, the system comprises a new generation omni-directional siren. The professional grade components make it virtually maintenance free. The system provides 360-degree audible visual coverage with high decibel horns and strobe lights, ensuring attention-getting signals and maximum coverage.

“The outdoor alert system will pinpoint the exact locations of storms and provide automatic warning through siren which will be audible up to a distance of one km. We are planning to install the system before monsoon,” Sethi added.

The lightning detection technology developed by EN detects a large proportion of In-cloud (IC) and Cloud-to-Ground (CG) lightning. It will extend technical support to OSDMA for ingesting Application Programming Interface (API) for dissemination of early warnings through SMS, IVR and mobile app.

The causalities from lightning was the highest among all natural calamities in the State. On an average, 400 people die due to lightning every year in Odisha.

The number of reported deaths due to lightning in the last three years was 1,256, which accounts for about 27 per cent of total deaths due to disasters.