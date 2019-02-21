Tiger Roshan critical in Bhubaneswar zoo

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Roshan, a 17-year-old tiger of Nandankanan Zoological Park, has become seriously ill and is under intensive care and treatment, informed zoo officials on Wednesday.

Roshan was born to Ram and Sriya in 2002. At the age of only 18 months, the big cat was affected with trypanosomiasis, which led to complete loss of eyesight.

“On February 4, Roshan was unable to get up due to paralysis of his hind legs. The tiger lost appetite about two days back and is not eating the sustenance provided to him,” Zoo Deputy Director Jayant Kumar Das said.

The big cat is being treated by veterinary doctors. Zoo officials said Roshan’s condition is critical due to old age and paralysis.

Roshan fathered at least 10 cubs in the zoo but five of them died in 2011. Currently, the zoo has 28 tigers including the ailing big cat. In another development, a bison delivered a calf in the zoo on Wednesday afternoon. With this, Nandankanan now has five bisons.