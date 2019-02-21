Wild bear deaths in Nilagiri remain a mystery

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Increasing number of wild bear deaths in Nilagiri area of Balasore district has sparked fears of a disease outbreak among the wild animal population in the region. Carcasses of four wild bears have been found in the area in the past one month but the Forest department has not been able to ascertain the cause of the animal deaths yet.

On Tuesday, carcass of a wild bear was found at Ghagaranala in Jamudhiha panchayat. Earlier on Sunday, a bear was found dead at Chalanpal. It is suspected that the animal was beaten to death as blood was oozing from its nose. However, forest officials claimed that the bear had died due to old age as it was aged over 35 years. Another bear was also found dead at Kathagochha earlier.

Wildlife lovers have demanded immediate attention to the phenomenon. The Forest department should collect the blood samples and send them for tests to ascertain out the exact cause of deaths of the wild animals.

Balasore DFO Biswaraj Panda said that a special team comprising forest range officer and honorary wildlife warden will soon be formed to look into issue. He said experts from Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district will extend assistance to the team.

Das said the post-mortem report of the carcasses is yet to be received. “If the post mortem indicates any disease, the report along with samples will be sent to Animal Disease Research Institute (ADRI) Phulnakhara for further tests,” he said.