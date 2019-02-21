Woman’s charred body found in Odisha

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A woman was allegedly burnt alive by her in laws at Surapratapur village under Bhuban police limits on Wednesday. After the brutal act, the woman’s husband and in-laws remain fled from the house with her three-year-old daughter. The victim is 22-year-old Suchitra Nayak , a native of Bhoinpur village in Baising.

According to Bhuban police, some neighbours informed Suchitra’s father, Paramananda Swain who reached the village and found the charred body of his daughter in the house. In his police complaint Swain alleged that Suchitra used to complain of torture by her in-laws and husband. He has alleged murder by her in-laws and sought a thorough probe. Bhuban police station Inspector-in-charge PK Lenka said investigation is on. Her husband and in-laws are absconding after the incident, he added.