Home States Odisha

Woman’s charred body found in Odisha

A woman was allegedly burnt alive by her in laws at Surapratapur village under Bhuban police limits on Wednesday.

Published: 21st February 2019 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A woman was allegedly burnt alive by her in laws at Surapratapur village under Bhuban police limits on Wednesday. After the brutal act, the woman’s husband and in-laws remain fled from the house with her three-year-old daughter. The victim is 22-year-old Suchitra Nayak , a native of Bhoinpur village in  Baising. 

According to Bhuban police, some neighbours informed Suchitra’s father, Paramananda Swain who reached the village and found the charred body of his daughter in the house. In his police complaint Swain alleged that Suchitra used to complain of torture by her in-laws and husband. He has alleged murder by her in-laws and sought a thorough probe. Bhuban police station Inspector-in-charge PK Lenka said investigation is on. Her husband and in-laws are absconding after the incident, he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp