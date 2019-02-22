Award for Odisha State Procurement Cell

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Procurement Cell (SPC) has been conferred the best performer award for 2017-18 at a national workshop on Central Public Procurement Portal held in New Delhi recently.

While congratulating the Public Works Department (PWD) for the feat, Chief Secretary AP Padhi directed officials to expedite integration of recently rolled out Contractor Data Base Management System (CDMS) portal with e-procurement portal as well as Work and Accounts Management Information System (WAMIS).

The integration will help in online technical evaluation of tender papers along with capacity and performance assessment of bidders. This will also reduce the time required for finalisation of tender process.The National Informatics Centre (NIC) was asked to complete the integration process by March 31, 2019.

Works Secretary Nalini Kanta Pradhan said the first phase of CDMS has been rolled out.This provides for online registration of contractors, uploading their technical and financial capacity and their performance as well as online issue of contractor licenses, renewals, change of class and category conversion.

As many as 30,000 contractors have registered on the e-portal and 23,679 of them have been registered in CDMS portal.Around 15,600 contractors have submitted their applications to license issuing authorities of which around 15,000 applications have been validated.

Pradhan said 6,493 CDMS unique codes have been issued to contractors who were asked to upload their details in prescribed format by February 28, 2019.The Chief Secretary asked the department not to allow any contractor to bid without a unique code after March 3, 2019.