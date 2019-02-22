Balaram coal mine closed for fifth day

By Express News Service

TALCHER: Balaram coal mine of MCL, producing 25,000 tonne coal per day, continued to be paralysed for the fifth day on Thursday due to a dispute between two affected villages.The dispute erupted between Danara and Soloda villages over coal transportation from Balaram mine on Sunday.

While Danara villagers demanded that their trucks should be loaded on rotation basis, locals of Soloda opposed it and wanted that their trucks should be loaded first. Some villagers also allegedly damaged the new weigh bridge that was being installed by MCL for coal transportation on Sunday, police said.

Soloda villagers on Wednesday took out a rally at Angul and submitted a memorandum to the Collector over the issue. Similarly, the villagers of Danara held a meeting with Sub-Collector Paresh Nayak over their demands.