Banks asked not to deduct dues from KALIA fund

JAGATSINGHPUR: The district administration asked all the banks not to deduct any charges or loan instalment from KALIA fund credited into the accounts of the beneficiary farmers. The move came after farmers of Biridi, Kujang and Raghunathpur blocks alleged that soon after they received `5,000 KALIA money in their accounts, the bank authorities took away the entire amount towards repayment of agriculture loans.

At a meeting of the District-level Review Committee and District Consultative Committee, both cooperative and nationalised bank officials have been given strict instructions not to deduct any charges from the farmers for their previous commitments. KALIA fund will be spent as per the will of the beneficiary farmers, Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar said.

The Collector also advised banks to provide all facilities and loan assistance to farmers and women under Mission Shakti, Matshyajibi Unnayana Yojana (MUY) and Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).

Sources said 40,147 farmers, including small and marginal, have received KALIA benefits in the first phase while 8,670 farmers, including landless, have got `5,000 in the second phase.Lead Bank Manger Anil Pattnaik said the Credit Debit Ratio of the district was 38 per cent against the 60 per cent target of Reserve Bank of India (RBI). As the banks have set a target to increase the ratio to 42-45 per cent by the end of March, the banks’ recovery committee has expedited loan collection from defaulters, he said.

