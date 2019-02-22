Home States Odisha

Banks asked not to deduct dues from KALIA fund

The district administration asked all the banks not to deduct any charges or loan instalment from KALIA fund credited into the accounts of the beneficiary farmers.

Published: 22nd February 2019 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The district administration asked all the banks not to deduct any charges or loan instalment from KALIA fund credited into the accounts of the beneficiary farmers. The move came after farmers of Biridi, Kujang and Raghunathpur blocks alleged that soon after they received `5,000 KALIA money in their accounts, the bank authorities took away the entire amount towards repayment of agriculture loans.

At a meeting of the District-level Review Committee and District Consultative Committee, both cooperative and nationalised bank officials have been given strict instructions not to deduct any charges from the farmers for their previous commitments. KALIA fund will be spent as per the will of the beneficiary farmers, Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar said.

The Collector also advised banks to provide all facilities and loan assistance to farmers and women under Mission Shakti, Matshyajibi Unnayana Yojana (MUY) and Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).

Sources said 40,147 farmers, including small and marginal, have received KALIA benefits in the first phase while 8,670 farmers, including landless, have got `5,000 in the second phase.Lead Bank Manger Anil Pattnaik said the Credit Debit Ratio of the district was 38 per cent against the 60 per cent target of Reserve Bank of India (RBI). As the banks have set a target to increase the ratio to 42-45 per cent by the end of March, the banks’ recovery committee has expedited loan collection from defaulters, he said.
Among others, General Manager of Reserve Bank of India Khusiram Sahoo and other bank officials were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp