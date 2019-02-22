Home States Odisha

Fair HSC exam on target, BSE tightens screws

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the annual High School Certificate (HSC) Examination-2019 that will begin from Friday.

Published: 22nd February 2019 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the annual High School Certificate (HSC) Examination-2019 that will begin from Friday.  
Taking note of the question paper leak incidents during the HSC Examination last year, the BSE has further tightened the precautionary measures to prevent such incident.

To curb malpractice and ensure free, fair and transparent examination, 44 special squads and 58 flying squads have been constituted at different District Education Office (DEO) levels. Besides, six zonal squads have been formed.

While the School and Mass Education Department has formed 30 squads, each for one district, all the district collectors have been asked to form special squads through Tehsildars and BDOs and inspect the examination centres, said BSE President Jahan Ara Begum.

Question papers, answer sheets and other document for the first three days’ examinations have already been sent through 701 dispatch teams to 304 Nodal Centres including 19 nodal centres set up at different police stations in remote areas in the first phase by February 19, she said. Besides some sensitive examination centres, 285 nodal centres are under tight security and CCTV surveillance, she added.

Question papers will reach examination centres between 8 am and 8.30 am on each day of the examination. While the first seal will be opened jointly by examination centre Superintendent and Deputy Superintendent at 9.30 am, the final seal will be opened in the examination hall at 9.45 am with the witness of two examinees, said Controller of Examination Nihar Ranjan Mohanty.

Two Control Rooms have also been set up at BSE head office having telephone numbers 0671-2412059 and 0671-2412060 which will operate from 7 am to 8 pm.While 5,72,699 students will appear at HSC examination, 12,012 candidates will write State Open School Certificate (SOSC) and 3,009 students will appear at Madhyama examination at 2,953 examination centres across the State.

Special arrangements have been made in Angul to facilitate three juvenile offenders to appear at HSC and two other jail inmates at SOSC examination.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp