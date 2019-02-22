Farmers’ bandh partial in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The dawn-to-dusk bandh call given by Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) to demand price, prestige and pension for farmers of the State met with partial response on Thursday.Though commercial establishments remained shut, educational institutions operated barring a few which had declared holiday anticipating disruption.

Train movement and plying of long-distance buses remained unaffected by the shut down call given by the farmers’ outfit, which was supported by the BJP and Congress. Farmers, under the banner of NNKS, are also demanding higher MSP for paddy, which is now fixed at `1,750 after an increase of `200 by the Centre. Further, they are seeking social security cover and pension.

In the Capital, major markets, commercial establishments and vending zones remained closed but at many places, small shops functioned as usual. Though city bus service was hit in Bhubaneswar, auto-rickshaws continued to ply. Both Government and private offices operated as usual. However, foreign tourists and other passengers were left stranded at Biju Patnaik International Airport due to unavailability of cabs and buses.

Terming the bandh unfortunate, Finance Minister Shashi Bhusan Behera slammed NNKS saying it did not consider the Government’s plea to call off the shutdown due to Class X examination. He also trained his guns on BJP and Congress for supporting the bandh and said the protests put the students’ future at risk and affected normal life in the State.

On the day, Commissionerate Police detained agitating NNKS activists from various parts of the City for staging road blockades. “So far, about 98 agitators have been taken into preventive custody from Station Square, Kalpana Square, Nandankanan-Patia Road and other areas for blocking roads,” Twin City Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty said.

In Cuttack, all retail and wholesale markets in the city remained open but business activities were affected. Many passengers were found stranded at Badambadi Bus Stand as buses remained off road. NNKS activists staged road blockade on NH-16 near Balikuda on the city outskirts but were later whisked away by the cops and detained at Madhupatana police station. They were released in the evening.

As many as 15 platoons of police force were deployed to maintain law and order situation in the city.