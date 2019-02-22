Father-son duo held for land fraud in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the State Crime Branch on Thursday arrested a father-son duo for land fraud.The two accused are Amareswar Das and his son Ratnakar. The EOW had registered a case in this regard in November last year.

EOW officials said Amareswar had sold a patch of land at Jagannathprasad to one Badri Narayan Mishra in 2003 but did not reveal that he belonged to scheduled caste. Ratnakar signed the sale deed as a witness. However, as per the Orissa Land Reforms Act, if a general caste person buys land from a person belonging to scheduled community, then prior permission is required for the same from the appropriate revenue authority.

The father-son duo executed the deal by forging the documents and as the agreement later became void, Badri sustained wrongful loss.In 2007, Amareswar executed another deal with a woman of BJB Nagar and provided her the power of attorney and sale agreement of the same land.“The duo was produced in a court. Further investigation is on,” an EOW official said.