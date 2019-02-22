Highway patrol uphill task for Sambalpur cops

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur police may have managed to reduce fatal road accidents in the city, but regulating movement of heavy vehicles on National Highway (NH)-6 continues to be an uphill task for the cops.

The entire stretch of the NH passing through the city has become treacherous for the motorists. There are four main intersections at Dhanupali, Ainthapali, Bareipali and Remed Chowk on the stretch. The traffic police personnel posted at these spots are supposed to regulate movement of vehicles coming from all directions. However, they can be seen standing on roadside. The intersections at Bareipali and Remed Chowk are yet to get a traffic post.

Speeding heavy vehicles pose a grave threat to motorists and pedestrians on the Highway during wee hours. While traffic cops mostly keep an eye on the road during peak hours, heavy vehicles have a free run during late evening hours when they violate the permissible speed limit.

Rash driving by truck drivers claimed two lives last month near Durga Mandir Chowk at Ainthapali. The problem gets aggravated due to lack of patrolling on the Highway.

Only one Highway Interceptor has been deployed on the road and it does not move around much. As per official figures, three persons were killed in six accidents on the Highway from January 1 to February 21. As many as 19 persons sustained injuries in the accidents during this period. Locals said speed limit signages are required to be put up on the road. Sources said, speed tracking instruments were put into operation around four years back. But due to absence of technicians and operators, they have been lying idle.