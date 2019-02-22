Home States Odisha

Highway patrol uphill task for Sambalpur cops

Sambalpur police may have managed to reduce fatal road accidents in the city, but  regulating movement of heavy vehicles on National Highway (NH)-6 continues to be an uphill task for the cops.

Published: 22nd February 2019 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur police may have managed to reduce fatal road accidents in the city, but  regulating movement of heavy vehicles on National Highway (NH)-6 continues to be an uphill task for the cops.

The entire stretch of the NH passing through the city has become treacherous for the motorists. There are four main intersections at Dhanupali, Ainthapali, Bareipali and Remed Chowk on the stretch. The traffic police personnel posted at these spots are supposed to regulate movement of vehicles coming from all directions. However, they can be seen standing on roadside. The intersections at Bareipali and Remed Chowk are yet to get a traffic post.

Speeding heavy vehicles pose a grave threat to motorists and pedestrians on the Highway during wee hours. While traffic cops mostly keep an eye on the road during peak hours, heavy vehicles have a free run during late evening hours when they violate the permissible speed limit.

Rash driving by truck drivers claimed two lives last month near Durga Mandir Chowk at Ainthapali. The problem gets aggravated due to lack of patrolling on the Highway. 

Only one Highway Interceptor has been deployed on the road and it does not move around much. As per official figures, three persons were killed in six accidents on the Highway from January 1 to February 21. As many as 19 persons sustained injuries in the accidents during this period. Locals said speed limit signages are required to be put up on the road. Sources said, speed tracking instruments were put into operation around four years back. But due to absence of technicians and operators, they have been lying idle.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp