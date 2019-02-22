Illegal sand lifting continues unabated despite NGT order in Odisha

By Express News Service

JALESWAR: Illegal sand lifting continues unabated on the river bed of Subarnarekha across Jaleswar region in Balasore as the mafia of West Bengal have found new ways to bypass the ban imposed by National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Using forged transit pass, the mafia is carting away truck loads of sand from the river bed near Panchughanta, Mohammednagar Patana, Sheiksarai, Benapura and Kantapal under Jaleswar tehsil.

Worried over the plunder of sand and its impact on the area, villagers of Sheiksarai had moved the NGT on February 14 demanding stern action against the mafia and immediate stop on quarrying of sand. The NGT had sought a reply from the district administration on alleged illegal sand mining at Sheiksarai.

Following the order, a team comprising Balasore Collector Ramesh Chandra Rout, Sub-Collector Nilu Mohapatra and Jaleswar Tehsildar Abhimanyu Panda visited sand quarry at Sheiksarai on February 16. They inspected some roads used for transporting sand in the area. The leaseholder was also questioned during the visit.

The locals said sand is being dumped on Old OT Road near Laxmannath toll gate border. Pits as deep as 30 to 40 feet have been dug on the river bed, posing risk to the lives of people and domestic animals. “If illegal sand mining is allowed to continue, it would result in changing the river’s course posing great danger to the riverside villages during monsoon,” they feared.

They alleged that West Bengal mafia manage to carry out such illegal mining in connivance with the local lease holders. The local leaseholders have constructed temporary roads through farmlands into the river at Panchughanta, Mohammednagat, Patana, Sheiksarai, Benapura and Kantapal to facilitate transport of the sand. Hundreds of trucks and tractors carry sand day and night from these areas to West Bengal every day. As a result, the State Government is losing crores of revenue every year, the villagers stated.Earlier in January 2018, the NGT had directed Balasore collector to ensure that all illegal mining activities in Subarnarekha be stopped.