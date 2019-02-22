Inter-caste marriage delays cremation in Odisha

Home States Odisha

The cremation of 80-year-old Baida Gadtia of Kuturla village in Deogaon block was delayed because of his inter-caste marriage.

Published: 22nd February 2019

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: The cremation of 80-year-old Baida Gadtia of Kuturla village in Deogaon block was delayed because of his inter-caste marriage.His body was left abandoned for six hours. Belonging to Kulta caste, Baida had married Baidehi Gadtia from Binjhal tribe as a result of which they were ostracised by the villagers.Refusing to accept his inter-caste marriage, the members of his caste did not come forward to assist his son Debadhi Gadtia to carry his  body.On getting information, a 10-member team of Being Human Foundation, led by Somnath Mishra from Balangir, rushed to the spot and cremated the body and performed the last rites.

 

