Maoist camp busted in Niyamgiri hills

A Maoist camp was busted by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Niyamgiri forest under Kalyansinghpur block on Thursday.

22nd February 2019

CRPF personnel after seizure in Tuluba village of Rayagada district | Express

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: A Maoist camp was busted by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Niyamgiri forest under Kalyansinghpur block on Thursday.The fourth battalion of the CRPF was conducting a combing operation in the area when they detected a Maoist camp near Tuluba village.

The CRPF jawans, led by commandant in-charge Mitu Roy and Assistant Commandant Guru Charan Swain, seized 15 detonators, 15 gelatin sticks, 10-metre electric wire, Maoist poster and other materials from the spot.The team was accompanied by a dog squad and bomb unit.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the jawans started combing operation early on Thursday.The Maoists, who apparently got wind of the operation, fled the place leaving behind their belongings.Niyamgiri hills of Rayagada and Kalahandi districts have been a safe hiding place for the Maoists since 2010. The jawans do not get much success to combat the rebels in the hills because of its geographical location and presence of PVTGs - the Dongria Kondh.

