Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 700 crore for second phase of KALIA

BARGARH: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced `700 crore for 14 lakh farmers under the second phase of Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme at a farmers’ convention held at Icchapali village in the district.

Addressing the huge congregation of farmers despite Odisha bandh called by Nava Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) over farmers’ issues, the Chief Minister said KALIA scheme is meant for the farmers and is a historic step for their development.

More than 16 lakh small and marginal farmers, share croppers, landless farmers and agricultural labourers have already benefited under the scheme which will be extended to 14 lakh more from Thursday. Naveen said he will personally monitor the implementation of the scheme so that not a single eligible farmer is deprived of the benefits of the scheme.

Naveen also appealed to the farmers to avail the benefit of the newly launched KALIA scholarship. The scholarship will help their children study and make them doctors, engineers and scientists. The State Government will bear all the expenses, he added.

Castigating the PM-KISAN scheme of the Central Government, he said the scheme does not provide any benefit to the small and marginal farmers, share croppers and landless farmers.He has taken up the issue with the Prime Minister to include all of them under the scheme. On the bandh called by NNKS, he said it cannot stop KALIA.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated Sohela-Nuapada section of Biju Expressway, which has been developed at a cost of `455.66 crore besides many other projects during his visit. He laid foundation stone for the Gangadhar Meher Lift Irrigation Project, which will be undertaken at an estimated cost of `1340.55 crore.

Naveen announced `25 lakh for setting up Padmashree Haldhar Nag Koshali/Sambalpuri Sahitya Gabeshana Kendra at Ghess and `11 crore financial assistance for Bargarh Sugar Mill. He announced setting up a cancer hospital at Bargarh, which has been a long standing demand of the local people.