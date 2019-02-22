Pregnant woman carried on sling to hospital in Odisha

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: There seems to be no end to the woes of people, particularly those in need for medical care, residing in rural areas of the district as they continue to suffer owing to absence of roads.In what seems to have become a norm, a pregnant woman of Padalput village under Nilakamberu panchayat was carried to hospital by her relatives on a makeshift stretcher for at least 6 km on Thursday as 102 ambulance could not reach the locality due to absence of road.

Sources said the woman, Samari Khara, went into labour early on Thursday. Her family members called 102 ambulance to take her to Balimela Hospital. However, the ambulance could not reach the village due to bad road condition and had to stop 6 km away. Left with no other option, Samari’s family members made a cloth sling stretcher and carried her to Sariapadar where the ambulance was waiting.But, Samari gave birth to a girl on way to hospital. The condition of the woman and her child, who were admitted to Balimela Hospital, is stated to be stable.