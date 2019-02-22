Odisha agrees to be part of PM-KISAN

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Uncertainty over Odisha implementing the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN) is over with the announcement of the State Government that it will be a part of the Central scheme which promises an assured income support to the small and marginal farmers on lines of KALIA scheme.

Announcing the State Government’s decision to join PM-KISAN after a high level meeting, Chief Secretary AP Padhi said a list of around 13 lakh small and marginal farmers will be given to Centre in the first phase.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally launch the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme at Gorakhpur on February 24. The first instalment of the scheme will be transferred to the accounts of the beneficiary farmers.

Under the scheme, vulnerable landholding farmer families, having cultivable land upto two hectares, will be provided direct income support of `6,000 per year.This income support will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of beneficiary farmers in three equal instalments of `2,000.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has written to the State Government seeking cooperation for effective implementation of the PM-KISAN scheme with identification of beneficiaries and uploading relevant data for release of funds to the bank accounts of eligible farmer families.

Implementation of the Central scheme by the State government became uncertain after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asked the Centre to consider inclusion of landless labourers, sharecroppers and vulnerable households under PM-KISAN.

Though the Chief Minister hailed the PM-KISAN, he felt the budgetary announcement did not better his Government’s KALIA (Krushak Assistance for Livelihoods & Income Augmentation) scheme. The State Government is providing `10,000 per year in two instalments to each beneficiary farmer under KALIA as against `6,000 under the Central scheme.

Meanwhile, the State Government has transferred the direct benefit to the accounts of 13.2 lakh small and marginal farmers and 3.2 lakh landless agricultural workers in the first phase of the KALIA scheme. Another 14.2 lakh beneficiaries were provided the financial assistance in the second phase on Thursday.

Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Sourabh Garg said a landless agricultural worker will be eligible to get `12,500 in three instalments for livelihood activities like goatery, backyard poultry, poultry, apiculture, mushroom cultivation, duckery and fishing kit. The first instalment of `5,000 has been provided and the second and third instalments of `3,000 and `4,500 will be released in phases.

Central support for farmers

A list of 13 lakh small and marginal farmers will be given to Centre in the first phase

Vulnerable landholding farmer families, having cultivable land upto two hectares, to be provided `6,000 per year

The fund to be transferred to the bank accounts of farmers in three instalments of `2,000

PM to launch the scheme at Gorakhpur on February 24