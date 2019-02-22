Top cops of 4 states discuss steps to check Maoist menace

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Ahead of the General Elections, senior police officers of four Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected states on Thursday met at Jeypore to discuss measures to tackle Maoist menace.Officers from Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh attended the Inter-state Coordination meeting chaired by DIG, South Western Range, Himansu Lal.

The thrust was on inter-state coordination to effectively combat the LWE menace which includes further synchronisation to keep a check on the Maoist activities for smooth conduct of elections. The officers discussed intelligence sharing, coordination in deployment of security forces across the border and joint operation.

It was decided to deploy forces in 14 Naxal-affected districts of the four states ahead of the elections. They include Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam districts in Andhra Pradesh, Malkangiri and Koraput districts and Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh.

The officers were also advised to ensure the standard operating procedure (SOP) during force movement in border areas. As the Maoists have been giving frequent calls to boycott elections, the focus would be on the security of candidates, political workers, leaders and polling agents during campaign and on election days, sources said.

As per the SOP, a politician or leader should inform the police ahead of their movement to the Maoist-affected areas so that security can be arranged.Koraput SP KV Singh said regular follow up meetings will be conducted at DSP and inspector-in-charge levels at the respective police station areas. While sensitive areas will be identified, inter-state surveillance will be increased to check the movement of Maoists, he stated.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Visakhapatnam range DIG P Palem Raju, Rayagada SP Sarvana Vivek M, Malkangiri SP Jagmohan Meena, Nabarangpur SP Kusalkar Nitin Dugdu, Kalahandi SP Battula Gangadhar, Nuapada SP Parmar Smit Purusothamdas and SPs of Sukuma, Bastar, Kondagaon, Mahasamund, Dantewada, Goriaband of Chhattisgarh state, East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam of Andhra Pradesh.