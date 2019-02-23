43 migrant workers rescued from Telangana

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: As many as 43 migrate labourers who were being allegedly subjected to exploitation in a brick kiln in Telangana were rescued by Odisha’s Labour department officials in coordination with their counterparts in the neighbouring state.The rescued workers are from Ullikupa of Narla block of Kalahandi district, Borpadar of Nuapada district, Badkarle of Subarnapur district, Brahmanipada of Kholan and Titilagarh in Balangir district, Labour Commissioner, Odisha, Anjan Kumar Manik said.

The officials took the steps to rescue the labourers after a report regarding their plight was published in this paper on Tuesday. The labourers were hired by three agents Papu, Akbar and Nijam, who took them to Tupuguda-Kangra in Telangana to work in a brick kiln of one Mastan.

Taruna Sabar, a labourer from of Ullikupa, said 15 persons of his village were rescued and reached Kesinga on Friday night. Sabar said, they were recruited by a labour agent Papu who had assured them wages at the end of every week. “The labourers were put up in sheds and no proper facilities were provided to them by the kiln owner. They are forced to work for long hours and not provided adequate food ,” he said.

The agents had assured the labourers that they would be paid at the end of every week by Mastan but they did not receive their wages. If they protested, goons hired by the kiln owner would assault them, Sabar said.Another labourers, Chandacharan Bhoi of Brahmanipada in Kholan of Balangir district said the people from his village were recruited by Akbar of Kantabanji. Bhoi said, “in the work place we were restricted from talking to outsiders. If anybody fell sick the owner did not take him to hospital but bought medicine from a shop on his own.”

On the other hand, more than a 100 workers have stayed back in the kiln fearing the owner and his goons. Those who chose to stay back include the couple who lost their child due to lack of medical attention in the kiln.It may be mentioned here that Brunda Bariha and his wife Labani of Kantabanji block had migrated along with their three children to work in the brick kiln.

On February 11, their six-year-old son Naresh died of chest infection. The kiln owner allegedly did not allow them to admit the ailing child to hospital and provided them medicines bought from a local pharmacy. Brunda and Labani had requested Mastan to allow them return home for his funeral but the latter did not permit. Helpless, the couple had to cremate their son near the kiln.