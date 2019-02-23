Home States Odisha

Agro service centres yet to take root 

Published: 23rd February 2019 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State Government’s initiative to strengthen Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) with farm equipment seems to have hit a roadblock with a number of such bodies not willing to avail the scheme citing infrastructural constraints.The Cooperation department had decided to establish Agro Service Centres (ASCs) in selected PACS in the State in order to transform the societies as professional organisations to extend all services required by farming families under one roof. 

As per the decision, the ASCs were to be equipped with machineries and implements like tractor, trolley, thresher, power sprayer, pump set and power tiller and provide these on hiring basis PACS members to enable them to improve their agriculture practices. Though it was planned to set up 100 ASCs in 2017-18, not a single one of these has seen the light of day. 

While it was decided to supply farm equipment, including combine harvesters, to 31 PACS in the first phase and Orissa Agro Industries Corporation Limited was entrusted with the responsibility, selected societies in Banki and Athagarh have expressed unwillingness for ASCs as they have no infrastructural facilities.    

The issue was raised during a recent review of the progress achieved in establishment of ASCs in the State. Expressing displeasure over the inordinate delay in grounding of the project, Additional Registrar of Cooperative Societies SK Singh asked the PACS to receive the farm equipment. He said PACS cannot withdraw from the project citing lack of infrastructure as they will be provided all assistance required for functioning of the centres. Accordingly, Road Transport Officers have been directed to complete registration of tractors and wheel-type combine harvesters on a priority basis.

Meanwhile, it has been decided that Odisha State Cooperative Bank will approach Nabard for sanction of loan for the rest 69 PACS so that the ASCs can be established before the next crop season. A standard operating procedure will be formulated for smooth management of the centres. Once set up, the ASCs will function as a profit unit to sustain itself through diversified activities and ensure farm mechanism for small and marginal farmers with an objective of increasing agriculture productivity.

