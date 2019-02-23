Bimlagarh-Talcher rail line project work moves at a snail’s pace

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Land acquisition, alienation and diversion processes have inordinately delayed the much-awaited Bimlagarh-Talcher broad gauge railway line project. Of the total requirement of 2088.77 acre land, only 466.795 acre has been acquired. The process started belatedly for the balance 1621.975 acre.

Sources in the East Coast Railway (ECoR) and districts concerned informed that of the total requirement of 1,002.610 acre private land, only 298 acre land under Talcher and Kaniha tehsils have been acquired. For the remaining 420.18 acre private land in Angul, notifications had been issued in August 2018 and possession is awaited.

Similarly, the Social Impact Assessment (SIA) study and expert group meeting had been completed for 192.09 acre private land in Barkote tehsil of Deogarh district in December 2018. The SIA study was also completed for another 87.56 acre.For 9.02 acre private land under Bonai tehsil and 19.90 acre land under Koida tehsil of Sundargarh district, notifications were issued in January 2019. Similar notification for 189.01 acre under Lahunipara tehsil was issued in November 2018.

They said alienation of Government land measuring 97.48 acre under Talcher and Kaniha tehsils of Angul was completed and permissive possession received for 11.94 acre under Pallahara tehsil in patches. For the balance 312.96 acre in Pallahara, Bonai, Lahunipada and Koida tehsils, applications were submitted to the State Government.

This apart, 663.78 acre forest land needed diversion. But only 59.31 acre on 25-km Talcher stretch has been diverted. For diversion of the rest 604.47 acre till the end point at Bimlagarh in Sundargarh, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Bhubaneswar has redirected four DFOs in three districts to submit Wildlife Management Plan along with forest diversion proposal.

Rourkela Steel Plant Executives’ Association president Bimal Bisi, who has been pursuing the issue with the Prime Minister’s Office, said there is need to fix responsibilities on officers for time-bound removal of land-related hurdles. The Central Government has sanctioned `1,132.50 crore for the project against its anticipated cost of `1,928 crore in the interim Budget.

