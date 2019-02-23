Congress panel in Odisha again for candidate selection  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The three-member screening committee of All India Congress Committee (AICC) headed by VD Satheesan will arrive here on February 24 on a four-day visit to the State for selection of party candidates for the remaining Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in view of the upcoming General Elections.While Satheesan will visit Baripada for two days from February 25 to meet party workers, aspirants and other stakeholders to collect information and opinion on possible candidates, one of the team members Noushad Solanki will be at Sambalpur during the same period.

Senior leader Jitin Prasad will meet party leaders, workers and aspirants at Congress Bhavan here on February 27.While Satheesan will interact with aspirants and other stakeholders for Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore and Bhadrak Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies, Nausad will collect information on possible candidates for Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sundargarh and Balangir districts.

Similarly, Prasad will be in charge of interacting with the stakeholders for Kandhmal, Jajpur and Sambalpur Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies.The screening committee, which visited Odisha in the second week of February, has already finalised candidates for 11 Lok Sabha constituencies and Assembly seats. After finalisation of all the candidates, the list of probables will be submitted to the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the party. The final candidate list will be announced by the party after approval of the CEC.

President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik had said that the list of candidates of the party for both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be announced in first week of March. Sources said the list of candidates will be announced by the party after the visit of AICC president Rahul Gandhi to Odisha on March 5.