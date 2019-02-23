Dialysis unit non-functional for want of staff, patients suffer in Odisha

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR: Absence of doctors and trained staff has deprived patients suffering from kidney diseases of dialysis at the district headquarters hospital here.The State Government, as part of its efforts to provide better and affordable health care services to people in tribal and backward areas, had set up a dialysis unit at the district headquarters hospital on public private partnership (PPP) mode on January 17.

The free service had brought some relief to patients suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD) in the district. The dialysis machine at the hospital has been installed by Rahi Care, a Gurgaon-based firm.The unit was functioning with three beds, one doctor, one technician, one attendant and two staff nurses. However, patients now have to return home without availing treatment at the unit owing to absence of staff. Patients who are poor are particularly affected by such irregularity.

Sources said a few doctors at the district headquarters hospital are well versed with the process of dialysis but they are not been given permission to attend to CKD patients at the unit. Locals have demanded that the State Government and authorities concerned should look into the matter and ensure regular and uninterrupted service at the dialysis unit.

Meanwhile, sources said the doctor and technical staff posted at the dialysis unit have left the hospital without informing the CDMO. As the service has been outsourced, the staff were not working under DHH authorities. The hospital authorities have already informed Rahi Care about the matter and urged the latter to depute trained staff immediately for running the dialysis unit.