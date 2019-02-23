Home States Odisha

Five Odisha teachers held for circulating Class 10 exam question paper images

The Board of Secondary Examination had suspended four centre superintendents and four invigilators of the matriculation examination for their role in spreading images of question papers.

Published: 23rd February 2019 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 10:43 PM   |  A+A-

Exam

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

CUTTACK: At least five school teachers were arrested Saturday for their alleged involvement in posting images of the ongoing matriculation examination question papers on social media, officials said.

Officials of the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, which conducts the matriculation examination (Class 10), said more arrests would be made in this connection.

The examination, which began on Friday, will conclude on March 8.

"FIRs against nine school teachers, who were engaged as centre superintendents or examination invigilators, had been registered at different police stations in Koraput, Nuapada and Dhenkanal districts for their mischievous role during the examinations that began on Friday," said Nihar Ranjan Mohanty, Controller of Examination.

Mohanty said that of the nine erring teachers, five were arrested on Saturday and the rest will be held soon.

He also said that two other school teachers from Jagatsinghpur district were also placed under suspension on Saturday after it was conclusively established that the duo had wilfully neglected in performing their duties.

The Board of Secondary Examination had on Friday suspended four centre superintendents and four invigilators of the matriculation examination for their role in spreading images of question papers on social media.

According to the Board's president Jahan Ara Begum, the incident cannot be labelled as question paper leak as the examinees only saw the images after the examination got over, Begum said the board had taken the help of covert security measures by which the examination centre can be identified from where the images of the question paper had been taken.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Class 10 exams

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp