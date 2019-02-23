Home States Odisha

Ganja haul in South Odisha

  IN a crackdown on illegal ganja trade, police seized 1,709 kg of ganja from three districts of Koraput, Malkangiri and Rayagada in the last 24 hours.

Published: 23rd February 2019 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA:  IN a crackdown on illegal ganja trade, police seized 1,709 kg of ganja from three districts of Koraput, Malkangiri and Rayagada in the last 24 hours.In Koraput district, Damanjodi police detained a truck near Marichha Mala Chowk under Damanjodi police limits and seized 10 quintals of ganja. One Niranjan Kumar Behera of Deogarh district has been arrested. 

In Rayagada district police busted an inter-state ganja smuggling racket and seized 504 kg of the contraband in two separate cases under Padampur and Chandili police limits in the district.
In one case, acting on a tip-off, Padampur police detained a water tanker near Pajilibandha Chowk and found 22 bags of ganja weighing 433 kg loaded in it. 

Police nabbed four persons transporting the contraband and seized the hemp besides a bike, four mobile phones and `23,000 cash from them.Padampur police station IIC Jayashree Pradhan said the hemp was being transported from Raipanga to Tamil Nadu. The hemp has been valued at `25 lakh. Those arrested are Kasi Murgan, Jangaralu Pangegi, P Perumal and Langi Majhi.

In an another case, Chandili police arrested two persons and seized 71 kg hemp.  The two, Sriram Rabindra and Simanchal Kutruka, were waiting for customers in the hilly area of Kasili village under K Malligaon gram panchayat when they were nabbed. All the accused were sent to judicial custody after their bail plea was rejected.

Sources om South-West Range, DIG, Himansu Lal office said four NDPS cases have been registered, five vehicles seized and 10 smugglers arrested in three districts of Koraput, Malkangiri and Rayagada. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp