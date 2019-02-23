Home States Odisha

Headmaster of Odisha school held for bungling SSA fund

Acting on the FIR, police started investigating into the matter and arrested Parida under sections 420 and 403 of IPC on Friday, said Rajnagar police station IIC Sukanta Patra.

Published: 23rd February 2019 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  The headmaster of a Government-run primary school here was arrested for misappropriating Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) funds meant for construction of school building and toilet.
The officials of district project office of SSA had filed an FIR at Rajnagar police station alleging that headmaster of Bandhapatana Primary School Pradipta Kumar Parida has misappropriated `1.16 lakh out of ` three lakh sanctioned for construction of school building and toilet in 2015.

Acting on the FIR, police started investigating into the matter and arrested Parida under sections 420 and 403 of IPC on Friday, said Rajnagar police station IIC Sukanta Patra.The headmaster was produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) which rejected his bail plea and remanded him in jail custody.

“Similarly, FIRs against headmasters of seven primary schools have been filed at different police stations in the district for misappropriating `22.83 lakh. Police are investigating into the cases,” said SSA District Project Coordinator Kalpana Behera.

The case assumes importance as the Supreme Court had directed all the States to construct toilets in all Government schools three years back. In 2003, the Government had embarked on a rural sanitation initiative designed to bring rapid improvement in schools.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp