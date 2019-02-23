Headmaster of Odisha school held for bungling SSA fund

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The headmaster of a Government-run primary school here was arrested for misappropriating Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) funds meant for construction of school building and toilet.

The officials of district project office of SSA had filed an FIR at Rajnagar police station alleging that headmaster of Bandhapatana Primary School Pradipta Kumar Parida has misappropriated `1.16 lakh out of ` three lakh sanctioned for construction of school building and toilet in 2015.

Acting on the FIR, police started investigating into the matter and arrested Parida under sections 420 and 403 of IPC on Friday, said Rajnagar police station IIC Sukanta Patra.The headmaster was produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) which rejected his bail plea and remanded him in jail custody.

“Similarly, FIRs against headmasters of seven primary schools have been filed at different police stations in the district for misappropriating `22.83 lakh. Police are investigating into the cases,” said SSA District Project Coordinator Kalpana Behera.

The case assumes importance as the Supreme Court had directed all the States to construct toilets in all Government schools three years back. In 2003, the Government had embarked on a rural sanitation initiative designed to bring rapid improvement in schools.