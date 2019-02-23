Home States Odisha

Inter-state police meet on elections focuses on Naxal menace

Like every election, it is anticipated that the Naxals will call to boycott polls and threaten the villagers.

Published: 23rd February 2019 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Senior police officers from Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal on Friday deliberated on enhancing real time intelligence sharing and conducting more joint operations to tackle the left wing extremism (LWE) menace and other crimes during the inter-state coordination meeting on the upcoming general elections. 

Security in coastal areas was also discussed at the meeting which was attended by Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department Asit Tripathy, DGP Dr RP Sharma, senior officers from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF) and Odisha Police.“Election Commission of India (ECI) officials had suggested to organise meetings at all levels including OIC, SP and senior officers for inter-State police cooperation. Such a meeting is required ahead of the elections,” Tripathy said.

Several matters like curbing the activities of the Red ultras, sharing intelligence, infrastructure like helicopters and speed boats, checking illegal movements of weapons, cash, fake currency, freebies, illicit liquor, cannabis, brown sugar, coordination with coastal security forces, sealing borders during elections, organising inter-district/range border meetings, sharing the experiences about the last general elections, and others were discussed during the one-day session.

“The meeting was important in view of the general elections ahead. During elections, many activities take place along the border areas where police intervention is required and our primary concern is to tackle the Naxal menace,” Dr Sharma said. 

Like every election, it is anticipated that the Naxals will call to boycott polls and threaten the villagers. The police officers are also on high alert after Muppala Laxmana Rao alias Ganapathy stepped down as the general secretary of CPI (Maoist) and Namballa Kesava Rao known as Baswaraj was elected to head the banned organisation. 

“Once the ECI announces the schedule of the general elections, more areas of cooperation will be identified like sharing manpower. A State can share its manpower when polling is over there and elections are due in its neigbouring States,” the DGP said.  The other areas of cooperation discussed during the meeting included the sharing of helicopters in case of emergency. Sources said the State police has requested the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to provide two helicopters ahead of the elections. 

Andhra Pradesh ADG Nalin Prabhat said general election is a challenge for them and they will address the matter jointly. They have a good operational equation with Odisha Police and the areas of concern are Koraput and Malkangiri districts where operations are being conducted jointly by them, he added. 
Grey Hounds IG K Sreenivasa Reddy, DIG Amresh Mishra from Chhattisgarh, Chaibasa DIG Kuldeep Dwivedi, IG Devendra Prakash Singh from West Bengal and Prabhat gave presentations for smooth conduct of the polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp