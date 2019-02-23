Leopard scare grips Bhubaneswar again

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Panic gripped residents of Rangamatia here on Friday after a local claimed to have spotted a leopard in the area on Thursday night. Forest officials launched an operation to ascertain the veracity of the claim but later said pug marks found in the area were not that of a big cat.

However, City DFO Ashok Mishra said a Forest department team will carry out night patrolling in Rangamatia to get a clear picture in this regard. Notably, the incident comes two days after a five-year-old male leopard was captured by Forest officials from the City airport and was released into Chandaka forest.