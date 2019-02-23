Home States Odisha

NGT notice over setting up project on forest land  

The construction work on the drinking water supply project has been going on for the last one month in the protected forest area.

Construction work undertaken by RWSS at Manikunda in Kendrapara | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notice to the Kendrapara district administration and Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Cuttack over alleged illegal construction of a mega drinking water supply project on forest land.Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had on December 18 last year laid foundation stone for the project with an estimated cost of `241 crore at seaside Sarumuhi village under Mahakalapada block to resolve the drinking water crisis in saline-affected areas. But the district administration took up the construction work without obtaining forest clearance. 

Acting on a petition filed by Alaya Samantaray and Sampad Swain, the green panel on Monday directed the Collector and DFO to conduct a joint inspection and submit a report within two weeks. Justice SP Wangdi, Judicial Member K Ramakrishnan and Expert Member Dr Nagin Nanda of the panel have also warned that if the allegations are found to be correct, appropriate action will be instituted against the violators, said Sankar Pani, lawyer of the petitioners.

Samantaray and Swain, in their petition, stated that the construction work is being carried out by the officials of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) over 15.43 acre of forest land at Manikunda village under Marsaghai tehsil without obtaining permission under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. The construction is posing a threat to the ecology as the officials have cut down several trees on the forest land. 

The construction work on the drinking water supply project has been going on for the last one month in the protected forest area. Despite repeated complaints to the district administration, no action has been taken to stop the work. Construction activity by the RWSS has resulted in the loss of forest cover and reduced the number of bird species there, they alleged. 

