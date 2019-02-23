On election mode, Odisha Cabinet nod for schemes, projects

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In what seems to be a pre-election exercise, the Cabinet on Friday approved several Government proposals of schemes which have already been announced, cleared drinking water and lift irrigation projects and gave its nod for framing the rules for different cadres of Government employees to ease their regularisation and promotion prospects.

In order to improve menstrual hygiene among adolescent girl students, ‘KHUSI’ scheme was approved with an outlay of `466.08 crore over a period of five years. Under the scheme, free sanitary napkins will be provided to around 17.25 lakh girl students studying in Government and Government aided schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalayas. Each girl student will be provided 18 beltless napkins per month.

The Cabinet gave the nod to KALIA scholarship scheme with an objective to provide financial assistance to children of the beneficiaries for pursuing professional courses. It is expected that the scheme will lead to better access to higher education for children of small and marginal farmers, landless agricultural labourers and vulnerable farm families.

About 30.2 lakh farm families have already been assisted under the KALIA scheme and their children will be eligible for scholarship. The Government will bear the expenditure, which includes tuition and college fees, hostel establishment and mess charges in Government professional colleges, of the children of KALIA beneficiaries.

Besides, the cost of meal under Aahaar programme was enhanced from `20 to `23 in view of the rise in market prices of various inputs. However, the beneficiary contribution will remain same at `5 per meal. The proposal to transfer two schools in Jharsuguda and Angul municipalities run by the urban local bodies to School and Mass Education Department was approved. The teachers of the two schools will be declared as Government employees. The non-teaching staff of these schools will be transferred to the Department. They will be treated as Government employees with prospective effect, Chief Secretary AP Padhi told the mediapersons after the Cabinet meeting.

Rural piped water supply projects for Boudh and Nabarangpur districts were also cleared. The project in Boudh to be executed at a cost of `427.59 crore out of BASUDHA funding will provide safe drinking water to over 2.92 lakh people of Boudh and Kantamal blocks. Similarly, the project in Nabarangpur district to cost `555.42 crore will benefit over 3.17 lakh people of Chandahandi, Nabarangpur, Papdahandi and Koshagumuda blocks of the district. Both the projects will be completed within 24 months.



The Cabinet approved tender for mega lift cluster projects in Malkangiri, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Angul, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Keonjhar and Jharsuguda districts. While the Malkangiri project will cost `386.12 crore, the project for Sambalpur and Sonepur districts has been estimated at `357.29 crore. Projects for Angul, Boudh and Dhenkanal and Jajpur, Keonjhar and Jharsuguda will cost `445.35 crore and `432.37 crore respectively.

Besides, the Cabinet gave the nod for framing of Odisha Nursing Service (Methods of Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2019 to absorb 3998 contractual staff nurses who have been recruited under different schemes. The annual financial implications to implement the rules will be `80.43 crore.

Besides, framing of rules was approved by the Cabinet for regularisation of contractual multipurpose health workers, pharmacists, radiographers and laboratory technicians.

While the annual financial implications for regularisation of 2730 multi-purpose health workers (female) will be `60.66 crore, regularisation of 588 multi-purpose health worker (male) will cost over `15.31 crore annually. Regularisation of 68 contractual pharmacists will cost `1.69 crore per year, while the Government will have to spend `13.46 crore for regularisation of 799 contractual laboratory technicians. Regularisation of 12 contractual radiographers will have annual financial implications of `23.28 lakh.