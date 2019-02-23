RTO overburdened with pending work

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Regional Transport Office (RTO) of Sambalpur, which re-opened a few days ago after a gap of nearly three months, is overburdened with pending work.The office was closed on November 18 last year due to the lawyers’ stir. Before that, it functioned for just two days a week. This had put the Transport department’s revenue target for 2019-19 fiscal in jeopardy. While revenue target of the department was `70 crore for 2018-19, until January 19, it stood at `47.52 crore.

Though most of the locals chose to register their vehicles in other districts, there are still more than 4,000 vehicles left to be registered under Sambalpur RTO.Sources said the RTO faces an uphill task of conducting fitness checks of around 800 vehicles. Those visiting the office to renew their driving licence and transfer vehicles are being told to come after a week. In the absence of registration certificate, people are unable to complete the insurance formalities of their vehicles.