‘Trespasser leaked pic of MIL paper’

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: The MIL Odia matriculation question paper, which went viral on social media barely minutes after the High School Certificate examination began on Friday, was reportedly leaked from a centre in Koraput district. The clip surfaced on social media despite stringent security measures and CCTV vigil in the exam centres.

The Centre Superintendent of Bandhugaon High School Nagendra Jena said an unidentified man had entered the school premises by scaling the boundary wall barely 20 minutes after the examination began in the absence of security personnel. The invigilator was busy signing booklets of the students when the trespasser passed a mobile phone to one student sitting near the window. The student clicked picture of the question paper and the invigilator noticed him.

Immediately, the invigilator called Jena. He along with the Centre Observer Manoj Nayak rushed to the exam hall but the man managed to escape from the backyard of the school campus taking advantage of absence of policemen there.District education Officer Promod Panda said an inquiry will be conducted and necessary action taken. In Koraput district, 14,703 students are writing the examination from 66 centres.

Dhenkanal: Ten students were expelled for unfair practices on the first day of HSC examination on Friday. Superintendent of Sudarshan Vidya Bhawan in Gondia block was suspended for dereliction of duty. As many as 17,625 students of 270 high schools appeared at the HSC examination from 82 centres. Adequate security arrangements were made in 20 centres in sensitive zones.

Jagatsinghpur: Deputy Superintendent and a clerk of an examination centre have been suspended in Jagatsinghpur district for violation of guidelines set by the Board of Secondary Education, on the first day of High School Certificate examination on Friday.The suspended officials are Deputy Superintendent of Bapuji Vidyapeeth, Balia under Kujang block, Rabindra Kumar Nanda and clerk Prasant Kumar Pradhan.

They had allegedly supplied same question set to two students sitting in a row. Even, the sitting arrangement of students was not conducted as per the guidelines of BSE. The violation was spotted by a squad during an inspection of the centre.

District Education Officer Prativamanjari Das has suspended the two for irregularities in distribution of question papers and sitting arrangements by violating BSE guidelines. Das also issued show-cause notice to centre superintendent Charan Samal for irregularities in conducting HSC examination.A total of 16,176 students, including 15,591 regular students, are writing the examination from 92 centres.

