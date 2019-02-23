Home States Odisha

Two more LINACs for AHRCC soon

While one of the two Cobalt machines is 23 years old and has been shut down, the other is eight-year-old and is being run with much difficulty.

Published: 23rd February 2019 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  In a bid to boost cancer care in the State, two more Linear Accelerator (LINAC) radiotherapy systems will soon be installed at Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Centre (AHRCC).Currently, the AHRCC has two LINAC and as many Cobalt systems to provide radiotherapy which is a main treatment to cure or control cancer. The State Government-run hospital is the sole refuge for thousands of poor cancer patients of Odisha and neighbouring States.  

While one of the two Cobalt machines is 23 years old and has been shut down, the other is eight-year-old and is being run with much difficulty. The Cobalt units have become obsolete as treatments carried out on these machines are typically limited to simple techniques.

LINAC systems identify the damaged cells and apply radiation therapy to kill cancer cells without destroying the healthy ones. The existing LINAC systems were set up at AHRCC in 2016 to provide advanced cancer treatment to patients. However, . On any given day, a maximum of 350 to 400 cancer patients are able to avail radiation therapy on a day while another 80 to 100 patients have to remain in the waiting list for the treatment. Besides, the two LINAC systems often break down due to overload, sources said.

While a cancer patient, who needs 25 to 30 radiotherapy sessions on an average, has to cough up at least `1 lakh to avail the treatment at private facilities, the same is being provided free of cost at AHRCC, which is the main factor for increasing flow of patients to the hospital. Considering the demand, AHRCC authorities had proposed for two more LINAC systems on turnkey to meet the current requirement. The proposal was approved and a sum of `27 crore has already been allotted jointly by the Central and State Governments with a 60:40 sharing ratio for procurement of two LINAC systems.

“Our plan to install the two new systems in a complex has also been approved by Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB),” said AHRCC Director Lalatendu Sarangi. The Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL) is likely to float tender within a day or two for availing the two new LINAC systems, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp