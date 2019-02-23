Home States Odisha

Workshop on oral and maxillofacial surgery in Odisha

The three-day workshop aimed at encouraging the maxillofacial surgeons to promote reconstruction after ablative surgery on mouth and facial bones as part of cancer and other tumour treatment.

Surgeons on the concluding day of the workshop at Cuttack on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  A workshop on reconstruction of oral and maxillofacial surgery region, jointly conducted by Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery of SCB Dental College and Department of Anatomy of SCB Medical College concluded here on Friday. 

The three-day workshop aimed at encouraging the maxillofacial surgeons to promote reconstruction after ablative surgery on mouth and facial bones as part of cancer and other tumour treatment. The workshop included didactic lectures, cadaver dissection, live surgeries and hands-on exposure on microvascular anastomosis. 

The course was supervised by consultant head, neck and reconstructive surgeon from UK Atul Kusanale and local faculties of departments of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Anesthesia and Anatomy. Live demonstration was conducted in the operation theatre of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Department. 
The workshop was inaugurated by Superintendent Prof CBK Mohanty and coordinated by Head of the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Prof Indu Bhusan Kar.

