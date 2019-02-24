Home States Odisha

Award for SOA University

Union Minister for Commerce, Industry and Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu presented the award to SOA Dean (Research and Development) Prof PK Nanda and Associate Professor Priyabrata Pattnaik.

Published: 24th February 2019 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan University in the city has been awarded for being the ‘Most Preferred University for Women’s Education’ at the second edition of National Leadership Summit on Women and Education in New Delhi recently.

This is the second award for SOA this week. 

Earlier this week, the University had received the EduShine Excellence Award at the 12th ASSOCHAM National Education Summit-2019 for being the ‘most preferred private university of the year in the East’.
Apart from SOA, Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), was also presented the EduShine Excellence Award at the function held in New Delhi for being chosen as the ‘most preferred engineering institute of the year in the East.’

