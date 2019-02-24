Award for SOA University

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan University in the city has been awarded for being the ‘Most Preferred University for Women’s Education’ at the second edition of National Leadership Summit on Women and Education in New Delhi recently.

Union Minister for Commerce, Industry and Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu presented the award to SOA Dean (Research and Development) Prof PK Nanda and Associate Professor Priyabrata Pattnaik.

This is the second award for SOA this week.

Earlier this week, the University had received the EduShine Excellence Award at the 12th ASSOCHAM National Education Summit-2019 for being the ‘most preferred private university of the year in the East’.

Apart from SOA, Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), was also presented the EduShine Excellence Award at the function held in New Delhi for being chosen as the ‘most preferred engineering institute of the year in the East.’