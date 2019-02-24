Home States Odisha

CM unveils drinking water project

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated several projects for Narsinghpur and Badamba blocks.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik being garlanded by BJD workers in Athagarh on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

ATHAGARH: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated several projects for Narsinghpur and Badamba blocks.
At a public meeting at Ananta Narayan High School ground here, the Chief Minister inaugurated a drinking water supply project worth `273 crore. The project will benefit at least 73 gram panchayats of Narsinghpur and Badamba blocks. 

The Chief Minister also inaugurated an irrigation project, implemented at a cost of `225 crore. Around 25,000 acre  agriculture land in 162 revenue villages will receive water as part of the project. Four electric sub-grid stations worth `80 crore were also inaugurated. Apart from this, several projects related to Works, Rural Development, minor irrigation and lift irrigation were unveiled.

Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahatab and other peoples’ representatives and officers of line departments were among those present. As a preventive measure, more than 100 BJP and Congress workers and leaders were detained at Narsinghpur, Badamba and Tigiria police stations.

