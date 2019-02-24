Home States Odisha

Cong-JMM alliance to fight BJP 

Battleground Birmitrapur is shaping up into a complex political face-off during the forthcoming polls.

Published: 24th February 2019 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Prasanjeet Sarkar
Express News Service

ROURKELA: Battleground Birmitrapur is shaping up into a complex political face-off during the forthcoming polls. With sitting MLA George Tirkey recently joining the Congress, there is a strong possibility of Congress and JMM forging alliance for a direct fight against BJP.

While the combined strength of Tirkey, Congress and JMM will be a huge headache for the BJP, the coming together of the three is also not without its own pulls and pressures. As the scene plays out, Tirkey in all probability will contest the Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat from Congress. But, he is unwilling to leave the Assembly seat for JMM which is equally adamant to contest on it.

Tirkey had won Birmitrapur seat twice for JMM in 1995 and 2001, lost as independent candidate in 2004 and regained it as independent MLA in 2009 and 2014. 
State JMM vice-president Sebian Aind, who was placed third with 27,849 votes in 2014, claimed that formal declaration about JMM-Congress pact is awaited. He, however, asserted that the JMM contesting the Birmitrpur segment is final with George shifting to the Parliamentary seat. He said at no cost the JMM will leave the Assembly seat to Congress.
JMM’s insistence for Birmitrapur is understandable as it has little base in rest six Assembly constituencies in the district. 

Meanwhile, Tirkey learnt to have categorically told the State and national leadership of Congress that his nominee would contest the seat for Congress.
If Tirkey’s demand is ignored, then a rival candidate may enter the fray against JMM nominee and the latter in retaliation may scuttle Tirkey’s chances. However, a close aide of Tirkey claimed that the JMM is a spent force to inflict any electoral injury to the tribal leader. 

Political observers said unity is strength as combined vote share of Tirkey-backed candidate, Congress and JMM in six Zilla Parishad seats of Birmitrapur was 65,569, while the BJD got 41,999 and BJP secured 41,261 votes in Panchayat polls. BJP had won three, BJD two and Tirkey one ZP seat in the poll held in February 2017.

Former BJP MLA Shankar Oram, who leaped to second place in 2014 and lost to Tirkey by 11,947 votes, claimed that the BJP has gained vote share and has fair chance of winning as popularity graphs of Tirkey, Congress and JMM have dipped to all time low.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp