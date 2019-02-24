Cong-JMM alliance to fight BJP 

Prasanjeet Sarkar By

Express News Service

ROURKELA: Battleground Birmitrapur is shaping up into a complex political face-off during the forthcoming polls. With sitting MLA George Tirkey recently joining the Congress, there is a strong possibility of Congress and JMM forging alliance for a direct fight against BJP.

While the combined strength of Tirkey, Congress and JMM will be a huge headache for the BJP, the coming together of the three is also not without its own pulls and pressures. As the scene plays out, Tirkey in all probability will contest the Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat from Congress. But, he is unwilling to leave the Assembly seat for JMM which is equally adamant to contest on it.

Tirkey had won Birmitrapur seat twice for JMM in 1995 and 2001, lost as independent candidate in 2004 and regained it as independent MLA in 2009 and 2014.

State JMM vice-president Sebian Aind, who was placed third with 27,849 votes in 2014, claimed that formal declaration about JMM-Congress pact is awaited. He, however, asserted that the JMM contesting the Birmitrpur segment is final with George shifting to the Parliamentary seat. He said at no cost the JMM will leave the Assembly seat to Congress.

JMM’s insistence for Birmitrapur is understandable as it has little base in rest six Assembly constituencies in the district.

Meanwhile, Tirkey learnt to have categorically told the State and national leadership of Congress that his nominee would contest the seat for Congress.

If Tirkey’s demand is ignored, then a rival candidate may enter the fray against JMM nominee and the latter in retaliation may scuttle Tirkey’s chances. However, a close aide of Tirkey claimed that the JMM is a spent force to inflict any electoral injury to the tribal leader.

Political observers said unity is strength as combined vote share of Tirkey-backed candidate, Congress and JMM in six Zilla Parishad seats of Birmitrapur was 65,569, while the BJD got 41,999 and BJP secured 41,261 votes in Panchayat polls. BJP had won three, BJD two and Tirkey one ZP seat in the poll held in February 2017.

Former BJP MLA Shankar Oram, who leaped to second place in 2014 and lost to Tirkey by 11,947 votes, claimed that the BJP has gained vote share and has fair chance of winning as popularity graphs of Tirkey, Congress and JMM have dipped to all time low.