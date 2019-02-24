Home States Odisha

Country’s 1st Tribal Incubation Centre to come up at Steel City

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: THE Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs will set up country’s first Tribal Livelihood Incubation Centre (LIC) at Rourkela for skill development of local tribal youth and encourage entrepreneurship among them.

It will be a joint venture of National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation (NSTFDC) under the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL and National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC). An MoU has been signed between the three for the project. 
Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram is scheduled to lay foundation stone for the centre on the campus of ILS School of RSP at Sector-15 on Monday. 

The Minister said his Ministry would serve as a mentor and facilitate finance, hand-holding and marketing support to aspiring tribal entrepreneurs to set up their own enterprises. If the centre yields positive response, the model would be replicated in other tribal-dominated States in the country.
Assistant Zonal Manager, NSTFDC, Sunil Kumar Sahoo said the LIC will offer both skill development and entrepreneurship development courses to local tribal youths including school and college drop-outs. The RSP has committed to set up fixed infrastructure with investment of `2 crore. The centre will be ready in a year.

The NSTFDC would meet the working capital requirement while NSIC would run the centre. Sahoo said the business trade models and skill development programmes would be worked out by the NSIC in keeping with the local market demand. 

The RSP has suggested some trades which promise micro business and employment opportunities in steel plant itself, he stated.

