Darshan system in Puri temple needs improvement: Kumar

Published: 24th February 2019 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PURI: The Supreme Court-appointed amicus curiae Ranjit Kumar on Saturday visited the Jagannath temple here and expressed his satisfaction over the present system of  ‘darshan’ of deities and temple management. Further improvement is required, he said. 

A month after his appointment as amicus curiae, Kumar visited the shrine and observed proceedings in the temple for three hours. Later, he met Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb at his palace and discussed matters related to administration of Jagannath temple in the presence of Sri Jagannath Temple Administration chief P K Mohapatra. Gajapati is the ex officio chairperson of the temple managing body.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, the Gajapati said he has proposed three recommendations - proper temple management, ensuring good behaviour of servitors towards devotees and timely completion of rituals. After the State Government took over the temple in 1960, no visible reformation has been made so far. The temple needs reformation in all aspects, he added.

The amicus curiae also attended a special meeting of temple managing body and had discussions with its members. Later, he interacted with the member servitors of Chhatisha Nijog (confederation of various nijogs of the temple servitors) at another meeting where they opposed three points of the 12-point interim judgment of the Supreme Court.

They demanded that the hereditary right to render religious service and donation receiving rights should not be abolished and their livelihood should be ensured by the temple administration.
Kumar also met District Judge Ambuj Mohan Das, whose 12-point recommendations were incorporated in the interim judgment of the apex court. Das informed the amicus curiae that after analysing the Judicial Commission inquiry reports on ‘dakshina’ collection and manhandling of devotees, he had submitted his report to the court. He also informed Kumar that despite the apex court judgment, the collection of ‘dakshina’ is still going on. 

The Chief Administrator also handed over action taken reports on October 3 violence in which temple property was destroyed and also on December 28 incident in which the servitors did not open the door of the sanctum sanctorum for over 12 hours.
Collector Jyotiprakash Das and SP Umashankar Dash were present in the meeting. 

Kumar would place his report in the apex court. The case is posted to February 27 for hearing in the Supreme Court.
 

