Early summer in Bhubaneswar as mercury hits 39

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Daytime temperature has begun to shoot up across the State giving out signs of a harsh summer ahead.

The Capital city of Bhubaneswar was the hottest day on Saturday, recording a maximum temperature of 39.2 degree Celsius even as mercury in other parts of the State hovered around four to five degree above normal.

Jharsguda recorded 37.7 degree Celsius while Titilagarh, Sambalpur and Angul registered 37, 36.2 and 36.1 degree respectively. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said that the trend will continue for the next 48 hours with maximum temperatures likely to be above normal by four degree to five degree Celsius in many parts.

“Temperatures have been recorded above the normal limits in the last few days. The weather condition will likely prevail in many parts of the State on Sunday,” Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director HR Biswas said.

Director, Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC), Sarat Chandra Sahu said factors like, clear sky conditions, slow wind speed, no rainfall activity, and others, were responsible for the change in the weather conditions.

“Besides this, frequent western disturbance this year along with an anticyclone system above 3.1 km from the surface level at central India and adjoining Odisha also led to rise in temperatures in the State,” he said.

However, the met department has also predicted a respite with rains likely to be witnessed in some parts of North Odisha on Sunday. Light to moderate rainfall will likely occur over few places in interior Odisha districts and over one or two places in coastal districts of the State on Sunday.

Thunderstorm with gusty winds and lightning will likely occur over one or two places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Nuapada, Kalahandi and Kandhamal districts due to the wind confluence and moisture incursion at lower levels over east India.