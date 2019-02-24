Home States Odisha

Girl jumps into river, ends life in Odisha

A college student allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Mahanadi river from Mundali bridge on Saturday night.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A college student allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Mahanadi river from Mundali bridge on Saturday night. Pushpa Behera of Nayapalli Behera Sahi in Bhubaneswar, allegedly took the extreme step over a love affair related issue. 

Eyewitness said, the 24-year-old  was wearing uniform of a Bhubaneswar-based educational institute where she was pursuing MBA course. She came walking to the bridge at about 7 pm and suddenly jumped into the river by leaving her bag and shoes behind.

After being informed, Barang police with the help of local fire service personnel retrieved her body from the river and rushed her to SCB Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared her dead. Police ascertained the identity of the woman from her library card found in her bag. 

Her father Biranchi Behera filed an FIR stating that his daughter was frustrated over some unknown reason. Basing on the FIR, an unnatural death case has been registered, said IIC Barang police station Sashi Kant Rout. Exact cause of suicide is yet to be ascertained, he added.
 

