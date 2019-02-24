Malkangiri DHH cries for attention  

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Shortage of doctors and inadequate infrastructure has affected the health services at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) here.

In the DHH, 21 specialists and doctors posts are lying vacant against the sanctioned strength of 59. Making the situation worse, there are no senior medical officers in ICU of the DHH against two sanctioned posts. The posts of senior specialist of Anaesthesia, consultants in Radiology, Orthopaedics, Skin & VD and many other departments including the SNCU are vacant.

If shortage of doctors was not enough, the hospital also lacks adequate number of beds. More than 500 patients visit the hospital daily. Of them, at least 250 patients are admitted to the indoor everyday against the availability of 125 beds.

Owing to paucity of beds, most of the patients are being forced to be accommodated and treated on the floor. Their problems compound due to frequent power failure.

As far as other infrastructure is concerned, the two-year-old hospital building has already developed cracks. One of its lifts does not work and drinking water remains a far cry for the patients.

ADMO (Medical) Anil Kumar Mishra said Government has been apprised about the problems.

Amid lack of basic amenities, a kidney dialysis unit was opened in PPP mode in the hospital by Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi and Malkangiri MLA Manas Madkami on Thursday. S Bijay Bhaskar Rao, a 36-year-old resident of Education Colony here, was the first to undergo dialysis at the unit. The service is available free of cost for patients, Mishra said.