Home States Odisha

Malkangiri DHH cries for attention  

Shortage of doctors and inadequate infrastructure has affected the health services at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) here. 

Published: 24th February 2019 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Patients lie on the floor of District Headquarters Hospital in Malkangiri | Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Shortage of doctors and inadequate infrastructure has affected the health services at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) here. 
In the DHH, 21 specialists and doctors posts are lying vacant against the sanctioned strength of 59. Making the situation worse, there are no senior medical officers in ICU of the DHH against two sanctioned posts. The posts of senior specialist of Anaesthesia, consultants in Radiology, Orthopaedics, Skin & VD and many other departments including the SNCU are vacant.

If shortage of doctors was not enough, the hospital also lacks adequate number of beds. More than 500 patients visit the hospital daily. Of them, at least 250 patients are admitted to the indoor everyday against the availability of 125 beds.
Owing to paucity of beds, most of the patients are being forced to be accommodated and treated on the floor. Their problems compound due to frequent power failure.

As far as other infrastructure is concerned, the two-year-old hospital building has already developed cracks. One of its lifts does not work and drinking water remains a far cry for the patients. 
ADMO (Medical) Anil Kumar Mishra said Government has been apprised about the problems.
Amid lack of basic amenities, a kidney dialysis unit was opened in PPP mode in the hospital by Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi and Malkangiri MLA Manas Madkami on Thursday. S Bijay Bhaskar Rao, a 36-year-old resident of Education Colony here, was the first to undergo dialysis at the unit. The service is available free of cost for patients, Mishra said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp