MIL paper viral: 5 teachers held in Odisha

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Five teachers were arrested by Boden Police on Saturday for their alleged involvement in making the MIL (Odia) question paper of annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination viral.

They are centre superintendent Sushil Kumar Joshi and invigilator Arjunanjaya Panda of Gopinath High School at Litisargi besides, centre superintendent Prasanna Kumar Pati, invigilators Mukunda Sabar and Bighnaraj Supakar of Karangamal High School in Boden block of the district.

As per the directive of District Education Officer Laxman Bhoi, Block Education Officer Indramani Panigrahi had lodged complaint against the five teachers on Friday. They have already been suspended.

IIC of Boden police station SK Mallik said the five teachers have been arrested under section 9 (A) of Odisha Conduct of Examinations Act, 66 (D) of Information Technology Act besides, Sections 417, 409 and 34 of IPC.

On the first day of the annual HSC examination on Friday, the MIL question paper went viral on social media even as School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra rubbished it as rumour. The MIL (Odia) question paper surfaced on social media platforms in Nuapada district about an hour after the commencement of the examination.