Home States Odisha

MIL paper viral: 5 teachers held in Odisha

Five teachers were arrested by Boden Police on Saturday for their alleged involvement in making the MIL (Odia) question paper of annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination viral.

Published: 24th February 2019 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Five teachers were arrested by Boden Police on Saturday for their alleged involvement in making the MIL (Odia) question paper of annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination viral.
They are centre superintendent Sushil Kumar Joshi and invigilator Arjunanjaya Panda of Gopinath High School at Litisargi besides, centre superintendent Prasanna Kumar Pati, invigilators Mukunda Sabar and Bighnaraj Supakar of Karangamal High School in Boden block of the district.

As per the directive of District Education Officer Laxman Bhoi, Block Education Officer Indramani Panigrahi had lodged complaint against the five teachers on Friday. They have already been suspended.
IIC of Boden police station SK Mallik said the five teachers have been arrested under section 9 (A) of Odisha Conduct of Examinations Act, 66 (D) of Information Technology Act besides, Sections 417, 409 and 34 of IPC. 

On the first day of the annual HSC examination on Friday, the MIL question paper went viral on social media even as School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra rubbished it as rumour. The MIL (Odia) question paper surfaced on social media platforms in Nuapada district about an hour after the commencement of the examination. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 20 vehicles were also torched at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre (Photo | EPS)
Arunachal PRC bandh: Deputy CM's house burnt, mob violence continues
Representational image. (File photo | Reuters)
National War Memorial: After 60 years, finally.
Gallery
Then AIADMK General Secretary J Jayalalithaa paying tributes at MGR memorial. (File | EPS)
Jayalalithaa 71st birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the late Tamil Nadu CM
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp