Naveen Patnaik confident of BJD rerun in polls

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Unfazed by the high voltage campaign launched by the BJP and the Congress, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday asserted that the State Government’s work for the people will be enough to win the forthcoming elections.

“I think our Government’s work will prove to be enough for us to win the elections,” the Chief Minister said in a chat with Editorial Director of The New Indian Express Prabhu Chawla at the launch ceremony of the book ‘Juggernaut Odisha On the Move’. The book authored by Consulting Editor, TNIE Ravi Shankar charts the astounding growth story of Odisha over the recent years.

The Chief Minister also expressed confidence that the BJD will perform better than the last elections. Replying to a question whether the BJD will win more seats than the last elections, he said, “I hope so.”

He also underlined his focus on continuing to work for the State. To a question whether he wants to relax or have time to read books, Naveen said, “No, not yet.”

Reiterating the Government’s commitment to all-round development of the State, Naveen said Odisha has marched forward on all spheres during the last 20 years. “The Government has lifted eight million people above the poverty line. Odisha was a food deficit State. Now it is exporting rice and has become third biggest contributor to the public distribution system (PDS). The income of farmers has also doubled during the last 10 years,” he said.

Besides these remarkable feats, Bhubaneswar is the smartest city in the country and has become the sports capital of the country by organising international hockey championships successfully. The Government has also ensured food security by providing 25 kg of rice per below poverty line family at the rate of ` one per kg, he said.

“When I took over, Odisha had experienced 1999 Super Cyclone. Now Odisha is known for disaster management and has even been praised by the United Nations,” he stated.

Replying to a question from Ravi Shankar, the Chief Minister said he enjoyed his work. “As long as the people are happy, I am happy,” he said.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that there are no parallel narratives in his personality as Shankar sought to draw two contrasting facets of his persona - one aesthetically eternal and the other politically pragmatic.