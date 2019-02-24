Naveen to visit Dhenkanal today

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will visit the district on Sunday to attend a public meeting at Hindol where he will distribute welfare benefits to farmers, SHG members and construction workers.

The Chief Minister will also lay foundation stones for several development projects.

While around one lakh people are likely to attend the meeting to be held at 4 pm, all preparations for the CM’s visit have been completed, sources said.

Senior BJD leaders are camping in the district to oversee the arrangements.

At least 31,985 farmers have received financial assistance under KALIA in the first phase while 11,949 farmers benefited in the second phase in the district.

