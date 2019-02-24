Home States Odisha

Row over on-water trespassing by Puri fishermen

ON-WATER trespassing of Puri fishermen has irked the locals of Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts. 

Published: 24th February 2019 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Fishermen stage protest in front of ADF office at Kujang on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR : ON-WATER trespassing of Puri fishermen has irked the locals of Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts. 

They alleged that hundreds of fishermen from Astarang, Kakatpur, Nuagada, Balidiha and Kaliakakhauri in Puri are trespassing into the waters of rivers, creeks and sea in the two districts by obtaining licence from the Fishery department to catch fish. As a result, it has affected the livelihood of fishermen of Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara. 

Protesting the practice, local fishermen, under the banner of Kalinga Karnadhar Primary Fishermen Cooperative Society, on Saturday staged demonstration in front of the office of Assistant Director of Fishery (Marine) at Kujang. President of the society Jyotiranjan Samal said though a meeting was fixed to resolve the issue on February 26, seven fishermen of Puri have applied to obtain licence for their boats from the Assistant Director of Fishery, Kujang. 

They sought the intervention of higher authorities of Fishery department and urged them to stop the registration of boat of Puri fishermen.
Later, Assistant Director of Fishery,  Kujang Manas Ranjan Sahoo pacified the fishermen and assured them to solve the problem soon. Sources said there are four Assistant Directors of Fishery (Marine) in Kujang, Puri, Ganjam and Balasore in the State to provide boat licence to fishermen. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp